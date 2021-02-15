Homicide investigation underway following a shooting at a Mtn View establishment

On Sunday, 02/14/2021 at 1:06 a.m. deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of persons fighting at The Stump Event Center, which is located in the Mtn View community of Hickory. When deputies arrived they encountered a large crowd on the premises. During that time deputies discovered two persons on site suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those persons was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second person was transported to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Hickory Police Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol assisted deputies with crowd control and the securing of crime scenes.

