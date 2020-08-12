Hiroshima remembered

Last week the 75th anniversary of the most momentous day of the 20th century occurred and got almost no news coverage. On August 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb over the Japanese city of Hiroshima and brought—within a week—the end of World War Two.

On that day the world went into an era never before dreamed of, and—possibly since the generation who experienced it is almost all dead—little reminders were noted.

