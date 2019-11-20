High speed chase ends with crash

According to the Newton Police Department, a high speed chase in Newton ended on Startown Road near the Startown Elementary School. Two women were reportedly arguing at the Catawba County Justice Center. They fled when Newton Police officers approached them. The two women jumped into a car and led the police on a high speed chase reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, before losing control of the vehicle and rolling three times. The driver and passenger where both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.