HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Foard remains the best-of-the-best after defeating Bears on Tuesday to remain unbeaten at 32-0

The Fred T. Foard Tigers have stood out from the pack during the 2019-20 wrestling season.

It entered Tuesday night at Bunker Hill High School looking for more blood, this time at the expense of the Bunker Hill Bears.

The Bears (23-2, 2-1) were no slouch coming into the contest either as it had only one loss on the season.

The Tigers (32-0, 3-0) were just a different animal as it got contributions from nearly everybody en route to a lopsided 61-12 victory. The Tigers earned seven pins and three technical falls in the win.

Foard got off to the races early in this Northwestern Foothills Conference match with Braden Wharton (138-pound) winning the opening match against Bears’ Jose Hernandez. The victory came via pinfall to give Foard the 6-0 advantage.

Tigers’ Dalton Jackson (145-pound) followed suit with a close 10-5 decision win over Bunker Hill’s Brayden Guess to go ahead, 9-0.

A 10-6 decision over Bears’ Jadan Speaks by Foard’s Justin Whalen (152-pound) followed by a 16-6 major decision finish by Foard’s David Weaver (160-pound) over Clayton Dobbins gave the road team a 16-0 lead.

Foard would get out to a commanding 34-0 lead after Hunter Lloyd (170-pound) and Jacob Belton (182-pound) earned pins and junior Landon Foor picked up career win No. 110 via forfeit in the 195-pound bout.

Bunker Hill’s seniors aided in getting its team on the board with back-to-back wins. Aaron Bryant collected the pin over Mo McAfee at 220-pounds to cut into the lead, 34-6. While, Casey Bolick earned a pin over Foard’s Andrew Jackson in the 285-pound bout.

The Tigers were able to bounce back quickly with a win in the next match via pinfall by William Auton over Christian Garcia to extend the lead, 40-12.

Foard’s first of three technical falls would come by freshman Brock Carey as he increased the lead to 45-12 after the 17-0 win over Alan Morales.

The closing pin of the night was from Tigers’ sophomore Dawson Cody (113-pound) as he picked up the win over Bears’ Raul Hernandez.

Foard junior Jamie Richard (126-pound) and freshman Zane Birtchet (132-pound) closed out the night with consecutive technical fall victories.

The Tigers’ next contest will be in the Kannapolis Duals on Saturday at 9 a.m. It then returns home to host Patton, Oak Hill (VA) and West Iredell on Tuesday, January 21 at 5 p.m., for “Senior Night.”

Bunker Hill travels on the road Friday to battle St. Stephens, Hickory and McDowell in a quad match at McDowell High School.

Fred T. Foard 61, Bunker Hill 12

106: William Auton (Fred T Foard) over Christian Garcia (Bunker Hill) (Fall 0:00)

113: Brock Carey (Fred T Foard) over Alan Morales (Bunker Hill) (TF 17-0 0:00)

120: Dawson Cody (Fred T Foard) over Raul Hernandez (Bunker Hill) (Fall 0:00)

126: Jamie Richard (Fred T Foard) over Tyler Fox (Bunker Hill) (TF 18-3 0:00)

132: Zane Birtchet (Fred T Foard) over Alex Betancourt (Bunker Hill) (TF 16-0 0:00)

138: Braden Wharton (Fred T Foard) over Jose Hernandez (Bunker Hill) (Fall 0:00)

145: Dalton Jackson (Fred T Foard) over Brayden Guess (Bunker Hill) (Dec 10-5)

152: Justin Whalen (Fred T Foard) over Jadan Speaks (Bunker Hill) (Dec 10-6)

160: David Weaver (Fred T Foard) over Clayton Dobbins (Bunker Hill) (MD 16-6)

170: Hunter Lloyd (Fred T Foard) over Rodney McManus (Bunker Hill) (Fall 0:00)

182: Jacob Belton (Fred T Foard) over Chandler Icard (Bunker Hill) (Fall 0:00)

195: Landon Foor (Fred T Foard) over Unknown (For.)

220: Aaron Bryant (Bunker Hill) over Amorion McAfee (Fred T Foard) (Fall 0:00)

285: Casey Bolick (Bunker Hill) over Andrew Jackson (Fred T Foard) (Fall 0:00)