HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Foard dominates Crest and Lincolnton in tri-match at home; improve to 21-0

The Fred T. Foard wrestling team is off to the races ringing in the new year and decade valiantly in tri-match action against Lincolnton and Crest on Thursday, January 2.

The Tigers’ dominant work against Crest -- winning 75-4 -- and against the Wolves -- winning 56-12 -- puts them at 21-0 on the season.

This match-up was its first contest since its TigerLand Classic on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

A monumental moment from the tri-match was junior Landon Foor’s milestone. The 2-time state champ has now won 100 consecutive matches and remains unbeaten on the year.

Foor (182-pound class) ousted Crest’s Lucas Russell and Wolves’ Elijah Powell via fall.

Freshman Brock Carey, the son of Tigers’ head coach Mike Carey, put a stamp on his first matches of 2020, as well. Carey defeated both of his opponents via technical falls which awarded his team five points in each match.

Carey obtained these victories over Crest’s Coleman Self and Lincolnton’s Matthew Davis -- both in the 106-pound class. He is currently tied for the team record of most consecutive technical falls with Ben Pitts (2012-13) at three.

The Tigers' (21-0) next set of matches is at the Adidas Duals on Saturday at 9 a.m. which features Concord, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge, Hopewell, Weddington, Northern Guilford and the Central Academy of Technology and Arts.

Foard 75, Crest 4

195: Jacob Belton (Fred T Foard) over Brett Hamrick (Crest) (Fall 0:00)

220: Clay Webber (Crest) over Harrison Aldridge (Fred T Foard) (MD 9-0)

285: Amorion McAfee (Fred T Foard) over Jaheim Sanders (Crest) (Fall 0:00)

106: Brock Carey (Fred T Foard) over Coleman Self (Crest) (TF 15-0 0:00)

113: Ian Willis (Fred T Foard) over Ashton McMahan (Crest) (Fall 0:00)

120: Dawson Cody (Fred T Foard) over Jacob Wesson (Crest) (Fall 0:00)

126: Jamie Richard (Fred T Foard) over Elisha Wellman (Crest) (Fall 0:00)

132: Zane Birtchet (Fred T Foard) over Rex Howard (Crest) (MD 13-3)

138: Braden Wharton (Fred T Foard) over Jackson Wilson (Crest) (Fall 0:00)

145: Dalton Jackson (Fred T Foard) over Unknown (For.)

152: Justin Whalen (Fred T Foard) over Jeffery Miller (Crest) (Fall 0:00)

160: David Weaver (Fred T Foard) over Unknown (For.)

170: Hunter Lloyd (Fred T Foard) over Eli Henson (Crest) (Fall 0:00)

182: Landon Foor (Fred T Foard) over Lucas Russell (Crest) (Fall 0:00)

Foard 56, Lincolnton 12

220: Bernard Wingate (Lincolnton) over Dylan Smith (Fred T Foard) (Dec 5-2)

285: Amorion McAfee (Fred T Foard) over Zed Register (Lincolnton) (MD 10-0)

106: Brock Carey (Fred T Foard) over Matthew Davis (Lincolnton) (TF 15-0 0:00)

113: Quinlan Hunter (Lincolnton) over Ian Willis (Fred T Foard) (Dec 8-5)

120: Cameron Smith (Lincolnton) over Dawson Cody (Fred T Foard) (Fall 0:00)

126: Jamie Richard (Fred T Foard) over Ethan Smith (Lincolnton) (Fall 0:00)

132: Zane Birtchet (Fred T Foard) over Justin White (Lincolnton) (Fall 0:00)

138: Braden Wharton (Fred T Foard) over Dakota Munger (Lincolnton) (Fall 0:00)

145: Conner Weaver (Fred T Foard) over Brandon Joaquin (Lincolnton) (Dec 7-0)

152: Justin Whalen (Fred T Foard) over Esteban Hoyle (Lincolnton) (TF 15-0 0:00)

160: Evan Steiger (Fred T Foard) over Mason Whitaker (Lincolnton) (Dec 6-0)

170: Hunter Lloyd (Fred T Foard) over Ethan Register (Lincolnton) (Fall 0:00)

182: Landon Foor (Fred T Foard) over Elijah Powell (Lincolnton) (Fall 0:00)

195: Jacob Belton (Fred T Foard) over Johan Rodriguez (Lincolnton) (Fall 0:00)