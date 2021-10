HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (OCT. 18-20):

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

Monday’s first round (all at 6 p.m.)

No. 8 W. Caldwell at No. 1 Maiden

No. 5 Bunker Hill at No. 4 W. Lincoln

No. 6 Lincolnton at No. 3 Newton-Conover

No. 7 E. Burke at No. 2 Bandys

Tuesday’s semifinals at Bandys

Lincolnton-Newton-Conover winner vs. E. Burke-Bandys winner, 6 p.m.

W. Caldwell-Maiden winner vs. Bunker Hill-W. Lincoln winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s championship at Bandys

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

Monday’s first round matches (all at 6 p.m.)

No. 8 Statesville at No. 1 Fred T. Foard

No. 5 W. Iredell at No. 4 Hickory

No. 6 N. Lincoln at No. 3 E. Lincoln

No. 7 St. Stephens at No. 2 N. Iredell

Tuesday’s semifinals at highest seed (times 6 p.m.)

Statesville-Fred T. Foard winner vs. W. Iredell-Hickory winner

N. Lincoln-E. Lincoln winner vs. St. Stephens-N. Iredell winner

Wednesday’s championship at highest seed (6 p.m.)

Semifinal winners