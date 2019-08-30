HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Blue Devils fall in close encounter with South Caldwell in home opener

Defense sometimes can overrule the outcome of a game as was the case in the Maiden Blue Devils’ home opener against South Caldwell on Friday, August 30.

The Blue Devils (1-1) will head into September looking to put this contest behind them after falling to the visiting Spartans (2-0) in a nail-biter, 14-13.

It was the first time that Maiden fell in its home opener since its loss against Lincolnton, 35-10, on August 19, 2011.

Maiden opened up this O-N-E Game of the Week match-up with the ball as South Caldwell chose to defer.

Neither the Spartans or the Blue Devils could connect on its first set of downs in the first quarter, ending the period scoreless.

Nevertheless, the Blue Devils’ defense was a presence in the first half as senior defensive back, Dylan Abernethy picked off Spartans’ junior quarterback Avery Raynor twice (once at the end of the first quarter and once in the second quarter).

Also on defense, Maiden’s Brennan James earned himself an interception in the end zone in the loss.

Offensively, the Blue Devils looked to push the pace on the ground as running back, Amarion Craig rushed for 57 yards on 18 carries on the night.

As for behind center, Maiden’s sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes finished with 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception (coming on Maiden’s final possession in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.) Rhodes even got in on the stat sheet with a punt in the second quarter.

Rhodes’ TD pass was a 34-yarder to Abernethy on the second play of the second quarter to take the lead, 7-0, at the time.

*Story will be updated in the coming days