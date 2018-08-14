Hickory woman arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping

Hickory – On Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at approximately 12:45 A.M., Hickory Police responded to Cubbard Express located at 954 16th Street NE reference an armed robbery. During the robbery, the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money the suspect made the clerk drive her from the business in the clerk’s vehicle. After a period of time, the suspect released the clerk unharmed.

The suspect was identified as Taya Aleque Shaquae McCathern, B/F of Hickory. McCathern was arrested on charges of Common Law Robbery; Larceny of Motor Vehicle; and Second Degree Kidnapping. McCathern was given a $150,000 secured bond and is being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. K. Craig directly at 828-261-2616 or kcraig@hickorync.gov.