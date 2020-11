Hickory Public Library adds curbside pickup option for Library To-Go items

HICKORY – Recently, Hickory Public Library started offering curbside pickup for its popular Library To-Go program.

Curbside pickup is now available at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Traditional Library To-Go continues to be offered at both branches.

