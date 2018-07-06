Hickory Post 48, Maiden Post 240 host home playoff games

The North Carolina American Legion Area 4 playoffs have been set.

Rutherford earned the top seed in the West and will host Mint Hill, the No. 8 seed from the East. Shelby earned the top seed in the East and will host Taylorsville, the No. 8 seed from the West.

Local teams Hickory and Maiden each earned home playoff games. Both teams will play at home 7 p.m. Saturday. All of the teams will play three rounds with the best three-of-five series. The teams will rotate home and away.

Hickory Post 48, No. 4 seed from the West and will host the Gaston Braves, who earned the No. 5 East seed. The Maiden Post 240 Salamanders earned the

No. 3 East seed and will host Burke County, the No. 6 West seed.

Other matchups include Cherryville (No. 2 West seed) hosting Huntersville (No. 7 East seed), Gastonia Post 23 (No. 4 East) hosting Asheville (No. 5 West) and

Union County (No. 2 East) hosting Henderson (No. 7 West) and Caldwell County (No. 3 West) hosting Pineville (No. 6 West).

The second round matchups will pit the Shelby-Taylorsville winner versus the Hickory-Gaston Braves winner. The Cherryville-Huntersville winner will face the

Maiden-Burke County winner. The Rutherford-Mint Hill winner will face the Asheville-Gastonia winner. The Union County-Henderson County winner will advance to face Caldwell-Pineville winner.

The third round begins July 18 and is a best-of-5 and the championship round will be a winner-take-all one-game on July 23.