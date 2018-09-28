Hickory police investigate shooting

Hickory – On Thursday, September 27, 2018 at approximately 9:21 P.M., Hickory Police Officers responded to the area of 38 8th Ave Dr. SE reference a possible shooting. Upon arrival officers located the victim, Donnie Arell Morgan, B/M/28 of Hickory with an apparent gunshot wound to the back.

Morgan was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center for assessment and later transferred to Baptist Hospital for additional treatment. This incident was between Morgan and known subject.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. D. Bailey directly at 828-261-2687 or dbailey@hickorync.gov.