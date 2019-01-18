Hickory police investigate armed robbery

Hickory – On Thursday, January 17, 2018 at approximately 8:52 P.M., Hickory Police responded to the Speedway gas station located at 4431 N Center Street reference an armed robbery. During the robbery the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, demanded money and forced the clerk into a backroom. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5’9”, Black male, wearing a green camouflage jacket, dark mask, white and black tennis shoes and dark colored jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. D. Bailey directly at 828-261-2687 or dbailey@hickorync.gov .