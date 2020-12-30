Hickory Police Department are investigating man’s death

HICKORY - Hickory Police are investigating the death of an unknown white male that was located at 2:00 pm today near 1930 3rd Ave LN SE.

Officers responded to the scene and located a 45/55-year-old unknown male with multiple tattoos on his upper body, salt and pepper hair with bald spot and a short salt and pepper unkempt beard.

To read more of this article see the Thursday, December 31st edition of the Observer News Enterprise.