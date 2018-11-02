Hickory man found dead in cell after apparent suicide

On Sunday, October 28, 2018, around 4 p.m. an inmate at the Alexander County Detention Center, Tony Wayne Smith, 30 of Hickory, was found unresponsive in his cell. Smith was found with a bed sheet tied around his neck, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

Smith was been charged with nine counts of statutory sex offense with a child, eight counts of indecent liberties with a child, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held under a $1 million secured bond.