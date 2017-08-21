Hickory man arrested for murder

Hickory – On Saturday, August 19, 2017 at approximately 12:37 a.m., officers from the Hickory Police Department were called to 1752 16th St NE, in reference to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival officers discovered Roberto Beltran, an Hispanic male, 37 years of age, of Hickory, NC in the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Beltran died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Manuel Villarreal Jr., H/M – 30 years of age, of Hickory, NC was arrested for the shooting death of Roberto Beltran. This incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The Hickory Police Department is continuing this investigation and asks anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information about this incident to contact Inv. B. Ollis at 828-261-2614 or bollis@hickorync.gov .