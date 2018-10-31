Hickory investigate armed robbery at Arbys

Hickory – On Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at approximately 12:30 A.M., Hickory Police responded to Arbys located at 1845 HWY 70 SE reference an armed robbery. During the robbery, the suspect had employees re-enter the store after closing and obtained an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the property on foot.

The suspect is described as being a White male, approximately 5’11”, wearing a dark sweatshirt and dark pants. Additionally, the suspect utilized an object to partially cover his face.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. M. Rogers directly at 828-261-2623 or mrogers@hickorync.gov.