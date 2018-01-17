Hickory councilman Tarlton passes

HICKORY – On Monday, January 15, Councilman Vernon Tarlton passed away following a period of declining health.

“Vernon will be greatly missed by the entire Hickory community. He was a great asset to the City Council during his service as an Alderman. He continued his family’s legacy of service to our community and will be remembered for his contributions to Council, his great business sense, and his dedication to the City,” said City of Hickory Mayor Hank Guess. “My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Sue, and the entire Tarlton family during this difficult time.”

Tarlton served as the Ward 2 Alderman on the Hickory City Council since 2015. He was a partner at Shook and Tarlton, as well as a member of multiple community organizations. He served on the Hickory/Conover Tourism Development Authority, the Catawba County Tax Board of Equalization and Review, the Catawba County Wildlife Club, and the Corporate Board of the YMCA of Catawba Valley, among others.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 18 at 2 p.m. at Grace Chapel on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements. The family will receive friends following the funeral.