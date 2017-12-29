Hickory boys defend last year's Dick's Sporting Goods Classic title

The Hickory High varsity boys basketball team defeated St. Stephens 66-50 in the final of the 2017 Dick's Sporting Goods Classic on Friday at the Tarleton Complex on the campus of CVCC to earn its second consecutive tournament title.

Each team had a trio of players score in double figures.

Hickory (8-1) was led by Torey James and James Freeman, who each had 19 points. Jaquan Thurman was named the tournament MVP after finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

St. Stephens was led by Luther Scott's 16 points. Ha-Mourii Joyner-McCorkle finished with 13 points and Teavius Henry added 10 in the loss for the Indians (6-5).

The Red Tornadoes took a 22-13 third-quarter advantage and never looked back. They out-rebounded the Indians 66 to 50 and committed just 13 turnovers. Hickory scored 36 points in the paint and 23 points from 20 St. Stephens turnovers.

You can view interviews from Hickory players, head coach Andy Poplin and St. Stephens head coach Murphy Post on the O-N-E Facebook page.