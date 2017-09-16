Hibriten slips past Newton-Conover

The Newton-Conover Red Devils football team suffered its first loss on Friday night. Hibriten edged out the Red Devils 18-17.

The Red Devils are now 3-1 on the season. Read more in Tuesday's edition of the O-N-E for more about Friday's game.

Other local scores

Lenoir Hibriten 18, Newton-Conover 17

Hickory 33, Catawba Bandys 10

West Wilkes 47, Claremont Bunker Hill 37

PREP FOOTBALL

Apex Middle Creek 56, Cary Panther Creek 14

Asheville 33, Asheville Erwin 6

Asheville Reynolds 43, Enka 7

Asheville Roberson 42, North Buncombe 3

Ayden-Grifton 24, North Pitt 14

Bear Grass 42, Creswell 6

Belmont South Point 41, Belmont Cramer 14

Bertie County 38, Washington 20

Bessemer City 32, North Lincoln 27

Bunn 41, Oxford Webb 9

Burlington Williams 56, Graham 12

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 49, Hayesville 0

Cameron Union Pines 22, Albemarle 0

Cape Fear 28, Spring Lake Overhills 7

Carrboro 27, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 7

Charlotte Country Day 15, Pittsboro Northwood 14

Charlotte Latin 54, Carolina Pride 26

Charlotte Mallard Creek 30, Charlotte Harding 9

Charlotte Providence Day 55, Gastonia Forestview 21

Charlotte Vance 49, South Mecklenburg 22

Cherokee 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 28

Clayton 28, Wilson Fike 10

Clinton 27, Southern Lee 23

Columbia 46, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 28

Concord Robinson 51, Anson County 28

Cornelius Hough 35, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 23

Davie County 43, China Grove Carson 7

East Burke 32, West Lincoln 26, OT

East Duplin 40, Wilmington Ashley 15

East Lincoln 22, East Gaston 6

East Montgomery 35, Eastern Randolph 21

East Surry 28, West Stokes 24

Edenton Holmes 50, Currituck County 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 47, Northern Nash 7

Elkin 21, South Stokes 13

Erwin Triton 49, West Johnston 28

Fairmont 34, West Columbus 0

Faith Christian 28, Southampton Academy, Va. 22

Fannin County, Ga. 26, Andrews 0

Farmville Central 24, Greene Central 20

Fayetteville Pine Forest 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Fayetteville Smith 53, Gray's Creek 34

Fuquay-Varina 27, Clayton Cleveland 21

Gates County 49, Southeast Halifax 34

Goldsboro Rosewood 28, South Lenoir 17

Greeneville, Tenn. 38, Canton Pisgah 8

Greensboro Dudley 42, Southeast Guilford 17

Greensboro Grimsley 42, Western Guilford 26

Greensboro Page 31, Pfafftown Reagan 3

Greensboro Smith 14, Eastern Guilford 11

Greenville Conley 30, West Craven 0

Greenville Rose 41, Franklinton 20

Harnett Central 49, Smithfield-Selma 28

Havelock 48, Rocky Mount 6

Hendersonville 27, Lawndale Burns 21, OT

Hickory Grove Christian 40, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 8

High Point Central 21, High Point Andrews 7

High Point Christian Academy 35, Mayodan McMichael 6

Holly Springs 33, Cary 22

Hope Mills South View 29, Fayetteville Westover 26

Jacksonville 56, New Bern 21

Jacksonville White Oak 36, Croatan 28

Kannapolis Brown 31, West Rowan 7

Kernersville Glenn 30, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 13

Kernersville McGuinness 27, Winston-Salem Atkins 26

Kinston 36, Southern Wayne 0

Knightdale 37, Raleigh Enloe 13

Lee County 38, West Carteret 0

Manteo 28, Pinetown Northside 0

Matthews Butler 26, Charlotte Providence 25, OT

Mitchell County 57, Carolina Wildcats (Private), S.C. 5

Monroe 67, Marshville Forest Hills 40

Monroe Piedmont 58, Monroe Central 0

Monroe Sun Valley 27, Charlotte Olympic 21

Monroe Union Academy 28, Charlotte Northside Christian 0

Mooresville 14, South Iredell 13

Morganton Patton 28, East Rutherford 21

Mt. Airy 42, North Surry 10

Mt. Pleasant 50, East Rowan 8

Murphy 48, Gilmer, Ga. 0

Nash Central 40, Goldsboro 14

Newton Grove Midway 40, Newton Grove Hobbton 12

North Davidson 51, East Davidson 0

North Duplin 35, Chocowinity Southside 6

North Johnston 47, Pikeville Aycock 32

North Lenoir 41, Salemburg Lakewood 40

North Mecklenburg 35, Concord Cox Mill 10

North Wilkes 49, East Bend Forbush 19

Northampton County 16, Plymouth 14

Northeast Guilford 42, Jamestown Ragsdale 32

Northwest Cabarrus 24, North Stanly 14

Orange 23, Durham Riverside 3

Pamlico County 42, Gaston KIPP Pride 12

Pasquotank County 28, Perquimans 25

Patrick County, Va. 13, North Stokes 6

Polk County 42, East Henderson 0

Princeton 36, Raleigh Wake Christian 21

R-S Central 23, South Caldwell 14

Raleigh Athens Drive 22, Friendship 21

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 54, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 6

Raleigh Leesville Road 28, Garner 21

Raleigh Millbrook 41, Apex 14

Raleigh Sanderson 22, Morrisville Green Hope 21

Red Springs 27, West Bladen 14

Reidsville 35, Magna Vista, Va. 0

Riverside Martin 56, Camden County 0

Roanoke Rapids 48, Louisburg 14

Robbinsville 33, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 0

Robersonville South Creek 22, North Edgecombe 6

Rockingham County 53, Bartlett Yancey 0

Rocky Mount Academy 54, Grace Christian-Raleigh 0

Rolesville 34, Raleigh Broughton 6

Rose Hill Union 64, Jones County 0

Rosman 49, Trinity, Tenn. 0

Salisbury 46, West Davidson 0

Scotland 40, West Mecklenburg 27

Shelby 20, Kings Mountain 17, OT

Shelby Crest 20, Weddington 19

South Central Pitt 55, Hertford County 27

South Columbus 14, East Bladen 13

South Johnston 28, Western Harnett 21

Southeast Raleigh 54, East Wake 41

Southern Alamance 62, Burlington Cummings 34

Southern Vance 50, Granville Central 19

Southlake Christian 41, Christ the King High School 0

Southwest Guilford 30, Northwest Guilford 23

Southwestern Randolph 48, Trinity 15

St. Pauls 42, South Robeson 26

Statesville 38, Walkertown 6

Swansboro 58, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Tarboro 28, SouthWest Edgecombe 0

Thomasville 21, Central Davidson 0

Thomasville Ledford 37, South Rowan 14

Topsail 47, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

Trinity Christian 46, Harrells Christian 0

Trinity Wheatmore 24, Asheboro 21

Valdese Draughn 42, Avery County 20

Village Christian 46, Fayetteville Christian 0

Wake Forest 35, Southern Nash 0

Wake Forest Heritage 49, Durham Jordan 10

Warren County 25, Northern Vance 15

Waynesville Tuscola 49, North Henderson 12

West Charlotte 24, Charlotte Berry Tech 13

West Iredell 26, North Iredell 20, OT

West Montgomery 48, West Stanly 21

Whiteville 40, East Columbus 0

Wilmington Hoggard 38, Pembroke Swett 14

Wilson Hunt 28, Wilson Beddingfield 26

Winston-Salem Parkland 34, Winston-Salem Carver 12

Winston-Salem Reynolds 39, North Forsyth 31