Hibriten slips past Newton-Conover
The Newton-Conover Red Devils football team suffered its first loss on Friday night. Hibriten edged out the Red Devils 18-17.
The Red Devils are now 3-1 on the season. Read more in Tuesday's edition of the O-N-E for more about Friday's game.
Other local scores
Lenoir Hibriten 18, Newton-Conover 17
Hickory 33, Catawba Bandys 10
West Wilkes 47, Claremont Bunker Hill 37
PREP FOOTBALL
Apex Middle Creek 56, Cary Panther Creek 14
Asheville 33, Asheville Erwin 6
Asheville Reynolds 43, Enka 7
Asheville Roberson 42, North Buncombe 3
Ayden-Grifton 24, North Pitt 14
Bear Grass 42, Creswell 6
Belmont South Point 41, Belmont Cramer 14
Bertie County 38, Washington 20
Bessemer City 32, North Lincoln 27
Bunn 41, Oxford Webb 9
Burlington Williams 56, Graham 12
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 49, Hayesville 0
Cameron Union Pines 22, Albemarle 0
Cape Fear 28, Spring Lake Overhills 7
Carrboro 27, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 7
Charlotte Country Day 15, Pittsboro Northwood 14
Charlotte Latin 54, Carolina Pride 26
Charlotte Mallard Creek 30, Charlotte Harding 9
Charlotte Providence Day 55, Gastonia Forestview 21
Charlotte Vance 49, South Mecklenburg 22
Cherokee 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 28
Clayton 28, Wilson Fike 10
Clinton 27, Southern Lee 23
Columbia 46, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 28
Concord Robinson 51, Anson County 28
Cornelius Hough 35, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 23
Davie County 43, China Grove Carson 7
East Burke 32, West Lincoln 26, OT
East Duplin 40, Wilmington Ashley 15
East Lincoln 22, East Gaston 6
East Montgomery 35, Eastern Randolph 21
East Surry 28, West Stokes 24
Edenton Holmes 50, Currituck County 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 47, Northern Nash 7
Elkin 21, South Stokes 13
Erwin Triton 49, West Johnston 28
Fairmont 34, West Columbus 0
Faith Christian 28, Southampton Academy, Va. 22
Fannin County, Ga. 26, Andrews 0
Farmville Central 24, Greene Central 20
Fayetteville Pine Forest 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Fayetteville Smith 53, Gray's Creek 34
Fuquay-Varina 27, Clayton Cleveland 21
Gates County 49, Southeast Halifax 34
Goldsboro Rosewood 28, South Lenoir 17
Greeneville, Tenn. 38, Canton Pisgah 8
Greensboro Dudley 42, Southeast Guilford 17
Greensboro Grimsley 42, Western Guilford 26
Greensboro Page 31, Pfafftown Reagan 3
Greensboro Smith 14, Eastern Guilford 11
Greenville Conley 30, West Craven 0
Greenville Rose 41, Franklinton 20
Harnett Central 49, Smithfield-Selma 28
Havelock 48, Rocky Mount 6
Hendersonville 27, Lawndale Burns 21, OT
Hickory 33, Catawba Bandys 10
Hickory Grove Christian 40, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 8
High Point Central 21, High Point Andrews 7
High Point Christian Academy 35, Mayodan McMichael 6
Holly Springs 33, Cary 22
Hope Mills South View 29, Fayetteville Westover 26
Jacksonville 56, New Bern 21
Jacksonville White Oak 36, Croatan 28
Kannapolis Brown 31, West Rowan 7
Kernersville Glenn 30, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 13
Kernersville McGuinness 27, Winston-Salem Atkins 26
Kinston 36, Southern Wayne 0
Knightdale 37, Raleigh Enloe 13
Lee County 38, West Carteret 0
Lenoir Hibriten 18, Newton-Conover 17
Manteo 28, Pinetown Northside 0
Matthews Butler 26, Charlotte Providence 25, OT
Mitchell County 57, Carolina Wildcats (Private), S.C. 5
Monroe 67, Marshville Forest Hills 40
Monroe Piedmont 58, Monroe Central 0
Monroe Sun Valley 27, Charlotte Olympic 21
Monroe Union Academy 28, Charlotte Northside Christian 0
Mooresville 14, South Iredell 13
Morganton Patton 28, East Rutherford 21
Mt. Airy 42, North Surry 10
Mt. Pleasant 50, East Rowan 8
Murphy 48, Gilmer, Ga. 0
Nash Central 40, Goldsboro 14
Newton Grove Midway 40, Newton Grove Hobbton 12
North Davidson 51, East Davidson 0
North Duplin 35, Chocowinity Southside 6
North Johnston 47, Pikeville Aycock 32
North Lenoir 41, Salemburg Lakewood 40
North Mecklenburg 35, Concord Cox Mill 10
North Wilkes 49, East Bend Forbush 19
Northampton County 16, Plymouth 14
Northeast Guilford 42, Jamestown Ragsdale 32
Northwest Cabarrus 24, North Stanly 14
Orange 23, Durham Riverside 3
Orange 23, Durham Riverside 3
Pamlico County 42, Gaston KIPP Pride 12
Pasquotank County 28, Perquimans 25
Patrick County, Va. 13, North Stokes 6
Polk County 42, East Henderson 0
Princeton 36, Raleigh Wake Christian 21
R-S Central 23, South Caldwell 14
Raleigh Athens Drive 22, Friendship 21
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 54, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 6
Raleigh Leesville Road 28, Garner 21
Raleigh Millbrook 41, Apex 14
Raleigh Sanderson 22, Morrisville Green Hope 21
Red Springs 27, West Bladen 14
Reidsville 35, Magna Vista, Va. 0
Riverside Martin 56, Camden County 0
Roanoke Rapids 48, Louisburg 14
Robbinsville 33, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 0
Robersonville South Creek 22, North Edgecombe 6
Rockingham County 53, Bartlett Yancey 0
Rocky Mount Academy 54, Grace Christian-Raleigh 0
Rolesville 34, Raleigh Broughton 6
Rose Hill Union 64, Jones County 0
Rosman 49, Trinity, Tenn. 0
Salisbury 46, West Davidson 0
Scotland 40, West Mecklenburg 27
Shelby 20, Kings Mountain 17, OT
Shelby Crest 20, Weddington 19
South Central Pitt 55, Hertford County 27
South Columbus 14, East Bladen 13
South Johnston 28, Western Harnett 21
Southeast Raleigh 54, East Wake 41
Southern Alamance 62, Burlington Cummings 34
Southern Vance 50, Granville Central 19
Southlake Christian 41, Christ the King High School 0
Southwest Guilford 30, Northwest Guilford 23
Southwestern Randolph 48, Trinity 15
St. Pauls 42, South Robeson 26
Statesville 38, Walkertown 6
Swansboro 58, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Tarboro 28, SouthWest Edgecombe 0
Thomasville 21, Central Davidson 0
Thomasville Ledford 37, South Rowan 14
Topsail 47, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
Trinity Christian 46, Harrells Christian 0
Trinity Wheatmore 24, Asheboro 21
Valdese Draughn 42, Avery County 20
Village Christian 46, Fayetteville Christian 0
Wake Forest 35, Southern Nash 0
Wake Forest Heritage 49, Durham Jordan 10
Warren County 25, Northern Vance 15
Waynesville Tuscola 49, North Henderson 12
West Charlotte 24, Charlotte Berry Tech 13
West Iredell 26, North Iredell 20, OT
West Montgomery 48, West Stanly 21
Whiteville 40, East Columbus 0
Wilmington Hoggard 38, Pembroke Swett 14
Wilson Hunt 28, Wilson Beddingfield 26
Winston-Salem Parkland 34, Winston-Salem Carver 12
Winston-Salem Reynolds 39, North Forsyth 31
Category: