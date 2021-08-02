Heroin/Fentanyl trafficker arrested

On Friday, 07/23/2021 Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a search of a local motel room. This search was conducted after consent was granted by an occupant. During that search Investigators located and seized approximately 35 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 4 grams of marijuana and $3,236.00 in U.S. Currency.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, July 31st edition of the Observer News Enterprise.