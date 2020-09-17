Heroin traffickers arrested in multi agency investigation

On Friday, September 11, 2020 investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) seized 7.5 ounces of heroin during a traffic stop along Hwy 16 South in Catawba County. 6.5 pounds of marijuana was also seized during that encounter.

Jessica Amber Ruch (34 yoa) of Newton, the driver of the vehicle in question, was arrested and has been charged with Trafficking in Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Maintaining A Vehicle to Transport a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Conspiracy to Traffic in Opium, Conspiracy to Sell Marijuana and Failure to Yield for Blue Light and Siren. Ruch received a secured bond of $200,000.00 and has a first appearance on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Catawba County District Court.

To read more of this article see the Thursday, September 17th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.