Heroin trafficker is arrested

On Monday, June 21 2021, Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) arrested Jonathon Andreas Linebarger on outstanding child support warrants.

Investigators located Linebarger sitting in a vehicle in Southeast Hickory. At the time of arrest investigators discovered several quantities of narcotics inside that vehicle. These quantities equaled 13.12 grams of methamphetamine, 17.77 grams of powdered heroin and12.86 grams of black tar heroin.

