HCA uses National Ice Cream month as a creative way for fundraising

National Ice Cream month started by honoring a specific day and president, Ronald Reagan. Ronald Reagan loved ice cream so much, and knew Americans did too, that he set aside a day to celebrate the treat. Beginning on the third Sunday in July in 1984, National Ice Cream Day was established. Later, July was deemed National Ice Cream Month. Although it might not have been his intention for the holiday to continue year after year, Americans still celebrate their summers with lots of ice cream.

The origins of ice cream are still unclear, but what we do know is Italy made ice cream famous around the world with their signature gelato. Stories of ice cream date as far back as Alexander the Great.

With the presence of COVID-19 requiring creative ways to raise funds, Hickory Christian Academy came up with an idea to give community members treats we all love as a way to raise money for the seniors’ 13th annual trip to Puerto Rico.

