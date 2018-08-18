Ground game leads Panthers in win over Dolphins

The Carolina Panthers improved to 2-0 in the 2018 preseason with a 27-20 win over the Miami Dolphins Friday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Christian McCaffrey, Cameron Artist-Payne and Elijah Hood each scored a rushing touchdown with rookie tight end Ian Thomas scoring on a pass from Cam Newton.

Newton was 9-of-12 passing for 89 yards the touchdown and an interception.

On defense, the Panthers were led by Dezmen Southward with four tackles and Corn Elders who had two tackles and an interception.

The Panthers will host the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium in week 3 of the preseason.