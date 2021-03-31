The Green Room celebrates 34 years of producing plays for the community

From humble beginnings, The Green Room exemplifies what consistency and hard work can achieve. Organized in 1987, The Green Room originated as a local group of individuals who desired to produce plays for the community to enjoy. They worked with a class from NCHS, and wanted to honor a teacher from the school, Mary Katherine Shubers. Later, there was a scholarship to further honor her and assist students in the learning of the arts. Many of their current and past board members were also a part of that original group, who still have children and grandchildren who are active in production of the shows.

