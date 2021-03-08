The Green Room adapts by utilizing virtual viewing of plays

On March 13, 2020, all production ceased as Gov. Cooper signed the executive order for the “stay at home mandate” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Green Room Community Theater was a week away from opening their much-loved Frozen production. They began pushing the date back and rescheduling the show; however, much like everyone else, they did not know the longevity of the effects of the pandemic. Like so many other programs and businesses, they were inspired to be creative in order to keep providing to the community.

“It feels like you’re reinventing the wheel for each show. Generally, people want to see a live theater production,” expressed Cathy Banner, Executive Director.

To read more of this article see the Tuesday, March 9th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.