Grand Re-Opening

The Historical Association of Catawba County will be hosting an open house event at the History Museum located in the former 1924 Courthouse on the square in Newton on Thursday, March 7 from 5:00-6:30 pm. The open house is to showcase to the community the new exhibits and additions that were installed during the month of January while the Museum was closed to the public.

Special points of interest include the Piedmont Wagon added to “People of the River,” the incorporation of the “Veterans Exhibit” into “Catawban Innovations” — an offshoot of the widely successful Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “The Way We Worked” — and newly redesigned rooms including the “Children’s Room” and the “Government Room.”

Interim Director Bo Teague said, “We look forward to having everyone come out, meet our staff, and enjoy the new exhibits. Our staff has worked hard to update and reinvigorate our exhibits and we are so excited for the Catawba County community to be able to come out and celebrate their history with us.”

All families are welcome! Admission is free and light hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

For more information about the Open House event, and for any questions, please contact the Historical Association of Catawba County at 828-465-0383.