Grand opening held

Corner Foods of Newton held their grand opening on Sunday.

The new owner, Jackie Patel, was happy to have so many people attend the event and welcome her to the area.

During the grand opening, she served hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks, while the DJ played music. Donations

raised at the event will be given to a local charity.

The store is located at 112 East D St. in Newton. It is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 am until 10:00 pm and Sunday from 8:00 am until 9:00 pm.

Patel looks forward to working closely with the community.