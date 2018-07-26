Government Center Complex adds combat wounded veterans’ reserved parking spaces
Thursday, July 26, 2018
NEWTON, NC
There are four spaces reserved for combat wounded veterans on the campus: at the Veterans Service Office (outside the Emergency Services entrance), in front of the Sheriff’s Office, in front of the Justice Center, and in front of the Government Center. The project was a joint effort between the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the Catawba County Veterans Service Office. Today’s dedication ceremony included participation by local veterans and Purple Heart recipients.
