Gibson wins HPS Teacher of the Year

Nine outstanding teachers were recently nominated as the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year for Hickory Public Schools. Each of these notable nine will serve as the title winners for their respective schools.

However, as in all competitions, a final winner must surface. Following the interviews conducted by panel judges Erin Blackburn, public programs coordinator, Catawba Science Center; TJ Bates, chief of police, Town of Long View; and Jill Peek, retired administrator, NC Public Schools -- the top three were announced: third place, Casey Roberson from Oakwood Elementary School; second place, Madison Yount from Hickory High School; … and this year’s winner as the HPS Teacher of the Year, Dijion “Anyea” Gibson from Viewmont Elementary School!

