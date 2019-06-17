Fresenius Kidney Care celebrates with ribbon cutting

On Thursday, June 13th, Fresenius Kinney Care held a ribbon cutting at their newest location at 3802 Startown Rd, Newton. Bonnie White, Director of Operations said “We are excited for the opportunity to bring state-of-the-art equipment and the highest quality care to the people of Newton in need of dialysis”. White added, “We try, and strive for a mission to serve every patient, and make a better life for them everyday, by keeping the standard high for all health care providers”.

The facility has been a long time coming. White says, “It takes a lot out of a person, so if they (the patient) don’t have to drive very far, it’s better for them. The treatments are four hours, three times a week so that takes a lot out of them”. Fresenius Kidney Care’s Newton location has 17 chairs, each with heaters and massage, there is also several televisions. White said, “We want the patient to be comfortable. Some bring their computers, book, blanket or just sleep during dialysis”.

White says, “We have a waiting list for this clinic right now, we had it before the building was built two years ago.” Once Fresenius is fulling operating and running two shifts, there will be approximately 75 patients each week. White says, “At Fresenius Kidney Care, we are committed to providing comprehensive care to people living with chronic kidney disease so that our patients can lead fuller lives”.