Four-month-old child dies, Hickory man critically injured in wreck

On Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at approximately 1:40 p.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a collision in Burke County near Hildebran on Henry River Road approximately one-half mile south of I-40. A 1997 Buick Century four-door passenger car operated by Cody Austin Myers, 21, of Hickory was traveling south on Henry River Road. A 2006 Ford F250 four-door pickup truck operated by James Robert Abernathy, 65, of Hickory was traveling north on Henry River Road. According to a witness and evidence at the scene, the Buick crossed the double yellow line and collided with the Ford.

Two rear seat child passengers of the Buick were ejected. There were in child restraints seats in the vehicle. However, due to the severe damage from the impact the seats were ejected from the car. One child, a four-month old, died at the scene. A second child, a seventeen-month old, as well as the driver were critically injured. Both were transported by helicopters to trauma centers. The driver of the Ford and a teen passenger received minor injuries.

The State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to assist in the ongoing investigation. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.