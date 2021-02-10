Four homers, dominant pitching lead CVCC in road sweep

Behind four home runs and dominant pitching, the Catawba Valley Community College softball team earned a road conference sweep on Tuesday afternoon against host Fayetteville Tech.

With the victories, CVCC improves to 5-1 on the season.

Game one: Catawba Valley 9, Fayetteville Tech 0 (six innings)

The Red Hawks tallied nine hits, including three off the bat of shortstop Grace Andrews, in a run-rule win in game one of the twin-bill on Tuesday against the Trojans.

CVCC center fielder Lillie Pennington added a three-run home run on offense during the sixth inning of the contest — her second long ball of the season, while Cali Hinnant was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.

On the mound, sophomore pitcher Payton Goble allowed just five hits, no walks and struck out three batters to earn her second win of the season for CVCC.

Goble also hit a solo home run during the fourth inning of Tuesday’s road game.

Game two: Catawba Valley 11, Fayetteville Tech 0 (six innings)

Freshman pitcher Cali Hinnant continued her dominance on the mound and third baseman Alleigh Himes hit the program’s first-ever grand slam in a game two victory for the Red Hawks against the Trojans.

Hinnant allowed just two hits, no walks and struck out 12 Fayetteville Tech batters, going the distance to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Offensively, the Red Hawks recorded 14 hits, including three off the bat of center fielder Lillie Pennington and two apiece from left fielder Katie Mitchell, designated player Payton Goble, shortstop Grace Andrews and Hinnant.

Himes only had one hit in Tuesday’s second game, but it was a big one — bringing home herself, Savannah Nolan, Mitchell and Goble on the first-ever grand slam in CVCC softball history.

Pennington also hit a home run in the contest — a solo shot in the fifth inning.

The CVCC softball team returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 20 for a home doubleheader against Pitt Community College. First pitch at the Highland Rec Center in Hickory is set for 1 p.m.