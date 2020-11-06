Former U.S. Marine and restaurateur offers Veterans’ Day specials

A year this November, Brian Rogers opened the Shuckin’ Shack in Hickory, located off of HWY 70. Specialties mostly include seafood options, such as: lobster rolls, a lobster grilled cheese (titled The Tuxedo T-Shirt), low country boils, crab legs, oysters, mussels, and ahi and mahi tacos. They also serve burgers and chicken options. The restaurant is able to obtain fresh seafood every day of the week to ensure quality.

“We want people to feel like they’re at the beach: relaxed, fresh seafood, and ocean inspired cocktails,” shared Brian Rogers, manager of the Shuckin’ Shack.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, October 7th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.