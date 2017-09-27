Former treasurer of the Catawba Fraternal Order of Police indicted for embezzlement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The former Treasurer of a Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, Timothy James Brewer, 63, of Newton, N.C., has been indicted on wire fraud charges for embezzling more than $110,000 from the non-profit organization, announced Jill Westmoreland Rose, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. The federal grand jury returned the criminal indictment on September 19, 2017, and it was unsealed this morning following Brewer’s court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler.