Former NFL player discusses endurance in the midst of adversity

Justin Griffith, played professional football for 8 years and coached for 4. Now, along with his wife Kim, he owns a restaurant in uptown Charlotte specializing in breakfast food, a franchise called Famous Toastery.

The restaurant, Griffith shared, had difficult beginnings. Over the course of a year of construction, his business hit roadblock after roadblock. Initially, the building in which the restaurant resides was a difficult space to begin renovating, including taking a vault door out of the space and cutting through thick concrete in order to connect the upper and lower level. After a year, the general contractor found the floor to be grossly uneven, which delayed the opening. During the next phase of construction, a sprinkler line was cut and the sprinkler system went off.

“I thought, ‘we’re not even in business yet, do we still want to do this?’ It tried our faith, but we decided to push forward,” shared Griffith.

To read more of this article see the Thursday, December 3rd edition of the Observer News Enterprise.