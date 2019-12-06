Former Maiden standout Farley named First Team All-ACC for Hokies

Having never played cornerback before entering the highest level of college football, Caleb Farley continues to not only learn at the new position, but excel at it.

The former Maiden football standout who currently plays at Virginia Tech was named First Team All-ACC this week — becoming only the second former Catawba County prep football player to earn that honor (Chris Douglas, Bandys/Duke)

“This is a dream come true,” Farley said of his All-ACC honor. “Jesus is so gracious. I made this plan at 6 years old and everything since then is happening according to that plan. So far it has been like something out of a movie.”

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Farley tallied 16 passes defended this season — the most of any defensive back in the conference — and his four interceptions also ranked second in the ACC. Power Five quarterbacks who threw to receivers defended by Farley only completed 24.3 percent of their passes for 5.1 yards per attempt.

Farley has also graded out as the best cornerback in the nation at 90.3 by Pro Football Focus, which also listed him as only allowing 88 yards on 19 catches this season.

Despite such impressive stats for an athlete growing in his new position, Farley remains hard on himself.

“I thought I would be better,” he said. “I noticed teams avoided my side of the field a lot more than expected. Next year, I truly expect not to give up a single pass.”

Farley and the Hokies are awaiting their bowl destination, which will be announced on Sunday.

Many websites have Virginia Tech projected to play in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 31, meaning Farley would get to play in front of friends and family in nearby Charlotte, N.C. at Bank of America Stadium.