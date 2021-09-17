Folk Art Festival postponed until May 2022

The Downtown Newton Development Association (DNDA) and Hickory Museum of Art have announced that they will be postponing of the Foothills Folk Art Festival until May 14, 2022. This move comes due to Catawba County’s new weekly cases of COVID-19 rising steadily since July and local hospitals announcing unprecedented patient volumes in emergency departments largely due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

