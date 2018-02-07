Foard's Beaver, Aldridge choose L-R for football

Fred T. Foard seniors Tate Beaver and Holden Aldridge helped the Tigers accomplish a lot last football season.

The Tigers finished 9-4 overall and 4-2 in Northwestern Foothills 2A play but had a lot of memorable moments along the way.

Foard won three times as many games as it did last year after a 3-8 season in 2016 and they upset Maiden 16-0 in the opening round of the NCHSAA Class 2A playoffs.

Together, Beaver and Aldridge hope to resurrect the Lenoir-Rhyne University football program. The Tiger teammates signed their National Letters of Intent together Wednesday to play Division II football with the Bears.

"Anytime you can send one of your players off to play at the next level that impacts the whole entire football program, the school, the community and everybody that's contributed from the teachers to counselors to administration. Everyone was involved so to me it's a good celebration of an accomplishment of what they've done on the football field but also they had to do the work in the classroom," Foard football coach Derrick Minor said. "I'm proud of those guys for having the opportunity to represent our program. Being so close to home we can go support them and be there for them to encourage them as well."

Aldridge played right tackle and led the offensive line in pancake blocks.

Tate Beaver was a statistical machine on both sides of the ball. As a running back he rushed for 1,323 yards and 10 scores. Defensively, playing as a linebacker, he finished with 110 total tackles (27 for a loss), seven sacks, an interception for a touchdown, five punt blocks, and a field goal block.

"I made the joke to one of the coaches the other day that we've got a Foothills All-star team is what it looks like. They've got top talent from all the schools in this area from Alexander Central to Newton-Conover to Maiden to Hibriten -- it's really neat to watch all these guys who were opponents who are going to be teammates," the Tigers coach said. "You're used to planning for those kids and now you're going to be pulling for them. It's really neat how all of that works out at the end of the day you can celebrate everybody in the area's accomplishments off the field and play at the next level. That's a huge accomplishment."