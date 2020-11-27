FOARD VOLLEYBALL HELD MINI ‘SENIOR NIGHT’ ON TUESDAY: Lady Tigers have collective effort in dismantling of West Caldwell for fourth-straight sweep of 2020 season

Dominance has been the Fred T. Foard varsity volleyball program’s modus operandi or M.O. particularly the last few years.

On Tuesday night, what the Lady Tigers are synonymous for held true against Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opponent West Caldwell as it earned its fourth consecutive 3-0 sweep of the young 2020 season: 25-3, 25-2 and 25-8.

It would also be its 33rd consecutive sweep dating back to the 2019 season (in which Foard was crowned the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state champs). In Monday’s matchup with Hibriten (0-4, 0-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A), Foard won 25-3, 25-5 and 25-6.

With the victory over West Caldwell (1-3, 1-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A) on Linda Richards Court, Foard is on an 11-match home winning streak (including the 2019 state playoffs and preceding conference tournament).

“We just came in (and) we wanted to work on the little fundamental things,” said Foard head coach Meredith Lombardi. “I think coming off Hibriten (on Monday) we were going to work on that.”

Prior to the action commencing, the tried-and-true seniors were honored with a mini recognition just to celebrate what they have accomplished over the years. This season’s seniors included 2019 NCHSAA 2A State Championship Most Valuable Player and All-Conference selection Michelle Thao, All-Conference selection Megan Dorsey, as well as Jamianne Foster and Katrina Cloer.

“You know, having a little mini senior night and being at home really helps,” said Lombardi on the effort of her team. “That gets their energy up a little bit, so we just focused on free-ball passes, making sure our serves were in, setters being really consistent, having that hitter and setter connection, and solid serve-receive. I think they did a good job...of accomplishing those goals there.

“The four seniors I have...they’re very strong individuals skill-wise, and they’re great girls on-and-off the court. Megan [Dorsey] and Michelle [Thao] on the outside, Jamianne [Foster] and Katrina [Cloer] on the right side. I mean, we have lots of options, and I think that’s really what helps us be a successful program. I think it comes from them stepping up and being the leaders that they’re supposed to be.”

