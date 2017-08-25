Foard outlasts Bandys for first win of year

Fred T. Foard outlasts Bandys 23-17 for first win of the season. The Tigers improve to 1-1 on the season. The Trojans fall to 1-1.

Local Scores

Maiden 50, East Burke 6

St. Stephens 35, Bunker Hill 7

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 28, Wilkes Central 6

Ayden-Grifton 34, Pamlico County 26

Belmont South Point 59, Lincolnton 6

Bessemer City 22, East Gaston 0

Canton Pisgah 35, Enka 0

Cape Fear 15, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14

Carolina Forest, SC, S.C. 24, Charlotte Providence Day 7

Charlotte Catholic 44, South Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Christian 54, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 51

Charlotte Harding 48, Charlotte Garinger 0

Charlotte Independence 56, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Charlotte Mallard Creek 42, Matthews Butler 9

Charlotte Myers Park 23, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 20

Charlotte Providence 31, Cornelius Hough 27

Charlotte Vance 55, Monroe 0

Chocowinity Southside 48, Holly Ridge Dixon 24

Clayton 41, Rolesville 6

Clayton Cleveland 19, Garner 15

Concord Robinson 33, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 8

Currituck County 46, Camden County 21

Durham Riverside 30, Northern Vance 0

East Bend Forbush 37, North Iredell 13

East Bladen 35, Clinton 16

East Duplin 27, Jacksonville 26

East Mecklenburg 14, Gastonia Ashbrook 12

East Rowan 49, Central Davidson 0

East Surry 39, Boonville Starmount 20

East Wilkes 52, Surry Central 14

Eastern Alamance 47, Burlington Cummings 13

Eastern Wayne 34, Goldsboro 12

Elizabeth City Northeastern 40, Norview, Va. 38

Farmville Central 41, North Lenoir 16

Franklin 28, Murphy 21

Fuquay-Varina 35, Cary 24

Gastonia Huss 33, Concord Cox Mill 0

Goldsboro Rosewood 28, North Johnston 25

Granville Central 7, Bartlett Yancey 6

Greene Central 40, Pikeville Aycock 10

Greensboro Dudley 74, Jamestown Ragsdale 21

Greensboro Grimsley 24, Asheboro 21

Greenville Conley 60, Rocky Mount 43

Havelock 48, New Bern 19

Hendersonville 29, West Henderson 28

Hertford County 27, Wilson Hunt 22

High Point Central 21, Southern Guilford 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 44, Monroe Piedmont 7

Kernersville Glenn 52, Walkertown 0

Kings Mountain 54, South Caldwell 6

Kinston 19, North Pitt 12

Lake Norman Charter 22, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6

Lee County 45, Holly Springs 0

Lenoir Hibriten 55, West Caldwell 0

Manteo 49, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 0

Mitchell County 27, Concord Cannon 14

Morganton Freedom 41, Valdese Draughn 6

Morganton Patton 64, R-S Central 29

Morrisville Green Hope 37, Apex 12

Mt. Pleasant 27, Northwest Cabarrus 24

North Davidson 28, Davie County 7

North Duplin 28, Pinetown Northside 12

North Lincoln 47, Carolina Wildcats (Private), S.C. 6

North Mecklenburg 48, Charlotte Olympic 20

North Wilkes 28, South Stokes 14

Pembroke Swett 31, Wilmington Ashley 6

Raleigh Athens Drive 53, Raleigh Broughton 28

Raleigh Enloe 28, Southern Lee 24

Raleigh Leesville Road 38, Cary Panther Creek 16

Raleigh Sanderson 34, Knightdale 7

Raleigh St. David's 48, Halifax Academy 26

Randleman 64, Southwestern Randolph 22

Riverside Martin 28, Plymouth 13

Roanoke Rapids 38, Southeast Halifax 7

Rocky Mount Academy 47, Community Christian 22

Rocky Point Trask 48, West Columbus 0

Salemburg Lakewood 44, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Seven Springs Spring Creek 48, Lejeune 0

Shelby 29, Asheville Reynolds 8

Shelby Crest 20, Asheville Roberson 14

Socastee, SC, S.C. 43, North Brunswick 20

South Columbus 34, Fayetteville Byrd 7

South Iredell 56, West Iredell 14

South Lenoir 49, Jones County 6

SouthWest Edgecombe 36, North Edgecombe 8

Southampton Academy, VA, Va. 40, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 8

Southeast Guilford 11, Greensboro Smith 6

Southern Nash 48, Nash Central 7

Swain County 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 16

Swansboro 27, Croatan 26

Tarboro 48, Washington 0

Tellico Plains, TN, Tenn. 30, Andrews 21

Trinity 34, Kernersville McGuinness 2

Trinity Wheatmore 7, East Davidson 2

Watauga County 53, Ashe County 21

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 35, Kannapolis Brown 14

Wendell Corinth Holders 28, West Johnston 6

West Carteret 47, East Carteret 37

West Davidson 24, South Davidson 0

West Forsyth 68, Winston-Salem Carver 6

West Mecklenburg 36, West Charlotte 6

West Rowan 27, North Rowan 11

West Stanly 25, Albemarle 7

Western Alamance 35, Burlington Williams 3

Whiteville 29, West Brunswick 28

Wilmington Hoggard 26, Orange 6

Wilmington Laney 39, Greenville Rose 12

Wilmington New Hanover 34, Jacksonville Northside 6