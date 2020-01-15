Foard girls, Hibriten boys earn conference victories

The Fred T. Foard girls and Hibriten boys earned Northwestern Foothills 2A conference wins at Linda Richards Court on Tuesday night.

Girls basketball

Fred T. Foard 60, Hibriten 21

Behind 22 points from sophomore Alexis Wolgemuth, the Lady Tigers earned their seventh win of the season and second in conference play with a 39-point victory against the Lady Panthers.

Foard (7-8, 2-3 in Northwestern Foothills 2A) took a quick 19-4 first quarter lead and surged ahead 33-12 at halftime of the contest. Wolgemuth scored 15 points in the first half to lead the Lady Tigers.

In the second half, Foard continued its pace, outscoring Hibriten (2-12, 0-5) by a 27-9 margin to claim the conference victory.

Samaria Tipps added 14 points in the win for the Lady Tigers, while Foard’s Carley West also reached double figures in scoring with 10 points.

Kelli Sanders led the Lady Panthers with a team-high eight points.

Boys basketball

Hibriten 70, Fred T. Foard 53

The Panthers used a second-quarter run to power their way past the Tigers and remain near the top of the Northwestern Foothills 2A standings with a 17-point road win.

Avery Keller led Hibriten (12-1, 5-0) with 21 points, while teammates Daren Perry and Nordre Battle added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

A trio of players paced Foard (4-11, 0-5), including Clay Patterson, who scored a team-high 12 points. Daniel Lackey and Peyton Hemphill also reached double figures in scoring with 11 and 10 points.

Seeking the upset bid, the Tigers gave the Panthers an early scare, tying the game at 14-14 through the first quarter.

However, Hibriten started the second quarter on a 7-0 run — part of an 18-2 start to the quarter — to take a 34-21 halftime lead. The Panthers never gave up that advantage on their way to claiming their third conference road win of the winter.

Fred T. Foard returns to the court on Friday for a home Northwestern Foothills 2A contest against Patton, while Hibriten welcomes conference opponent Bunker Hill also on Friday.