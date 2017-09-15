Foard football runs past St. Stephens

The Fred T. Foard football team defeated St. Stephens 55-34 on Friday on the road.

The Tigers now surpass last year's win total with a 4-1 record and have now won four straight.

Read Tuesday's O-N-E for more on Friday's contest. Don't forget to check the Observer News Enterprise Facebook page for video interviews from Foard head coach Derrick Minor and a trio of players.

Other local scores

Lenoir Hibriten 18, Newton-Conover 17

Hickory 33, Catawba Bandys 10

West Wilkes 47, Claremont Bunker Hill 37