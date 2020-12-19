Foard’s Ben Trimm and Karina Coulter finish in 1st and 2nd-place respectively in Northwestern Foothills 2A XC Championship on Saturday

On Saturday, River Bend Park was the destination for the 2020 Northwestern Foothills 2A Cross Country Championship.

Fred T. Foard senior Ben Trimm demonstrated his prowess for winning as he earned a 1st-place finish in the boys’ 5K meter run with a time of 17:53.68. Patton’s junior runner Vance Jones followed up with a 2nd-place result and finished in 18:26.92.

Rounding out the top-5 was Draughn junior Reed Farrar, Patton senior Gabe Maksoud and Foard senior Kobus Wilkinson. They each had respective times of 18:38.92, 19:39.90 and 19:46.03.

Foard’s boys’ team finished in 1st-place followed by Patton and Bunker Hill at two and three.

As far as the girls’ 5K meter race, Patton’s Madison Clay won the conference championship and finished in 20:42.52.

Foard senior Karina Coulter followed up with a 2nd-place finish by coming just about 10 seconds after Clay with a time of 20:52.65.

Coulter competed in the team’s fist two meets of the season in November before sitting out the last two regular season meets to prepare for the conference championship.

As per policy this season, all runners only needed to compete in two of the four regular season meets in order to run in the conference championship on Saturday.

Rounding out the top-5 for the girls were East Burke’s Mea Walsh (22:24.91), Draughn’s Ambria Blalock (25:25.65) and West Iredell’s Madison Milliron (25:51.90).

The top-4 boys’ teams and girls’ teams advance to the 2A Regionals, in addition to runners who finished in the top-12 who weren’t on an advancing team. Therefore, Blalock Milliron and Cappelletty advance to Regionals for the girls while Farrar advances for the boys.

2A NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Riverbend Park, Conover, NC

Girls 5000 Meters

=================================================================

Name Yr Team Time Pts

-----------------------------------------------------------------

1 Madison Clay Patton 20:42.52 1

2 Karina Coulter Fred T Foard 20:52.65 2

3 Meah Walsh East Burke 22:24.91 3

4 Ambria Blalock Draughn 25:25.65

5 Madison Milliron West Iredell 25:51.90

6 Piper Strong East Burke 25:59.67 4

7 Maya Cappelletty Bunker Hill 26:37.73 5

8 Melia Carswell Patton 26:46.21 6

9 Katie Wilkinson Fred T Foard 27:04.43 7

10 Rose Hull Fred T Foard 27:08.80 8

11 Sarah Browning Patton 27:20.29 9

12 Kylie McFalls East Burke 27:24.56 10

13 Georgia Wood Patton 27:49.51 11

14 Rachel Gamewell Patton 28:07.93 12

15 Makayla Herman Bunker Hill 28:09.84 13

16 Madison Fowler East Burke 28:13.03 14

17 Juli Stewart Patton 28:31.33 15

18 Janie Ennis East Burke 28:41.09 16

19 Mary Blankenship East Burke 28:46.36 17

20 Lindsay Green West Iredell 28:52.64

21 Amanda Kardol Hibriten 29:04.58 18

22 Abigail Kidder Hibriten 29:39.41 19

23 Jazmin Valdez Hibriten 29:59.93 20

24 Emily Sigmon Bunker Hill 30:46.64 21

25 Ashlyn Kirby Fred T Foard 30:49.60 22

26 Emily Hussong Hibriten 31:11.46 23

27 Ariah Gibbs Fred T Foard 31:18.89 24

28 Hallie Hall Fred T Foard 31:43.72 25

29 Katie Whisnant Hibriten 33:02.76 26

30 Libby Toole Draughn 33:30.46

31 Abigail Correll Hibriten 33:41.70 27

32 Alyssa Smith Fred T Foard 33:51.19 28

33 Kloie Grubbs East Burke 34:06.00 29

34 Savannah Gentieu Draughn 35:06.99

35 Kaylee Gann Bunker Hill 35:15.14 30

36 Cora Hunt Draughn 36:57.39

37 Kinsey Snodgrass Patton 37:52.45 31

38 Keliegh Lawson Bunker Hill 38:46.99 32

39 Mackayla Livengood West Iredell 39:44.02

Girls 5000 Meters Team Scores

=================================================================

Team Pts 1 2 3 4 5 (6) (7)

=================================================================

1 Patton 39 1 6 9 11 12 15 31

Total Time: 2:10:47 Average: 26:09.30 1-5 Split: 7:26

2 East Burke 47 3 4 10 14 16 17 29

Total Time: 2:12:44 Average: 26:32.66 1-5 Split: 6:17

3 Fred T Foard 63 2 7 8 22 24 25 28

Total Time: 2:17:15 Average: 27:26.88 1-5 Split: 10:27

4 Bunker Hill 101 5 13 21 30 32 - -

Total Time: 2:39:37 Average: 31:55.27 1-5 Split: 12:10

5 Hibriten 106 18 19 20 23 26 27 -

Total Time: 2:32:59 Average: 30:35.63 1-5 Split: 3:59

Boys 5000 Meters

=================================================================

Name Yr Team Time Pts

-----------------------------------------------------------------

1 Ben Trimm 12 Fred T. Foard 17:53.68 1

2 Vance Jones 11 Patton 18:26.92 2

3 Reed Farrar 11 Draughn 18:38.92 3

4 Gabe Maksoud 12 Patton 19:39.90 4

5 Kobus Wilkinson 12 Fred T. Foard 19:46.03 5

6 Luke Elliott 12 East Burke 19:57.64 6

7 Ben Martin 10 Bunker Hill 20:12.43 7

8 Mario Santos-Morales 9 Fred T. Foard 20:15.07 8

9 Zachary Smyre 12 Bunker Hill 20:19.54 9

10 Caleb Johnson-White 11 East Burke 20:26.14 10

11 Nathanael Hughes 11 Fred T. Foard 20:26.45 11

12 Caden Clontz 11 Patton 20:38.62 12

13 Austin Cope 11 West Iredell 20:46.35 13

14 Grayson Clark 12 Hibriten 20:56.16 14

15 Rylan Sedlacek 10 Hibriten 20:56.48 15

16 Alex Ledford 9 Fred T. Foard 20:57.59 16

17 James Skeens 10 Bunker Hill 20:59.09 17

18 Justin Vinson 12 Bunker Hill 20:59.59 18

19 Grady Wooden 9 Draughn 21:07.43 19

19 Davin Price 11 East Burke 21:07.44 18

21 Austin McGuire 9 Patton 21:22.09 21

22 Nick Corn 12 Patton 21:22.75 22

23 Jonathan Garcia 11 Draughn 21:23.81 23

24 Daniel Chandler 12 Patton 21:26.51 24

25 Connor Ruddisill 11 Patton 21:46.29 25

26 JT Spears 12 Hibriten 21:49.71 26

27 Austin Malouin 10 Fred T. Foard 22:56.10 27

28 Joseph Scott 10 Fred T. Foard 22:59.64 28

29 Noah Lawrence 9 Hibriten 23:07.48 29

30 Evan Van Horne 11 Hibriten 23:13.09 30

31 Ryan Williams 10 Draughn 23:13.37 31

32 Jake Bevins 12 East Burke 24:04.40 32

33 Tyler Pass 9 West Iredell 24:09.36 33

34 Jordan Dennie 9 East Burke 24:30.64 34

35 Ridge Hedrick 9 Hibriten 25:01.02 35

36 Josh Horniman 10 Bunker Hill 25:07.56 36

37 David Webb 11 West Iredell 25:09.07 37

38 Aiden Camanguian 11 Draughn 25:32.05 38

39 Dawson Bollinger 11 Draughn 26:07.03 39

40 Alan Morales 10 Bunker Hill 26:11.48 40

41 Hunter Martin 9 West Iredell 26:16.69 41

42 Nicholas Phillips 12 Bunker Hill 26:42.86 42

43 Caleb Duncan 11 East Burke 26:55.78 43

44 Jesus Martinez-Ortega 9 East Burke 28:02.03 44

45 Anthony Nolasco 12 Hibriten 29:01.69 45

46 Ben Thao 10 Draughn 30:43.32 46

47 Eric Daniels 10 West Iredell 33:13.40 47

Boys 5000 Meters Team Scores

=================================================================

Team Pts 1 2 3 4 5 (6) (7)

=================================================================

1 Fred T. Foard 41 1 5 8 11 16 27 28

Total Time: 1:39:19 Average: 19:51.77 1-5 Split: 3:04

2 Patton 61 2 4 12 21 22 24 25

Total Time: 1:41:31 Average: 20:18.06 1-5 Split: 2:56

3 Bunker Hill 87 7 9 17 18 36 40 42

Total Time: 1:47:39 Average: 21:31.65 1-5 Split: 4:56

4 East Burke 100 6 10 18 32 34 43 44

Total Time: 1:50:07 Average: 22:01.26 1-5 Split: 4:33

5 Hibriten 114 14 15 26 29 30 35 45

Total Time: 1:50:03 Average: 22:00.59 1-5 Split: 2:17

6 Draughn 114 3 19 23 31 38 39 46

Total Time: 1:49:56 Average: 21:59.12 1-5 Split: 6:54

7 West Iredell 171 13 33 37 41 47 - -

Total Time: 2:09:35 Average: 25:54.98 1-5 Split: 12:28