First positive case of COVID-19 announced in Catawba County
By:
Special To The ONE
Friday, March 20, 2020
NEWTON, NC
A person living in Catawba County has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient is hospitalized and is doing well in isolation. How the person acquired the infection is being investigated.
Catawba County Public Health is working closely with the assisted living facility where this individual resides to ensure that any contacts there are identified and notified of any measures they need to take.
Category: