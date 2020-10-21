FIRST OF MANY: Former Lady Red Tornadoes soccer star Izzi Wood collects first goal with App State

There are a plethora of “firsts” in one’s life as it progresses. There’s one’s first steps and first words; his or her first time riding a bike; the first crush; the first kiss; the first time one drives a car. It goes on and on.

Moreover, the same could be said in the athletic world.

Whether it’s the first time one picks up a ball; the first game he or she plays in; the first career start; there’s always a first time for everything.

This could not be more true for former Hickory High multisport athlete Isabelle “Izzi” Wood. Wood is known for quite a big first in Red Tornadoes’ history as she became the first female to score a point for its varsity football program on September 13, 2019, against Hunter Huss via a point-after attempt as the team’s kicker.

In addition to this major accomplishment in her young career, Wood also competed on Hickory High’s varsity basketball and girls’ soccer clubs, as well as competed in cross country.

During her time as a member of the Lady Red Tornadoes’ varsity soccer program, she was recognized as the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Player of the Year during her junior season in 2019 in which she finished as the top scorer in the North Carolina 3A with 53 goals and 14 assists – which was also in the top 10 in the country.

Wood, 18, won numerous other soccer awards including: All-Conference, All-Region and All-State, as well as the US Soccer Coaches All-Mid Atlantic Region selection. She also made the 2019 Charlotte Observer All-First team, along with being named the Charlotte Golden Boot award winner and Charlotte Soccer Academy Elite Girls’ Player of the Year.

With all of the high school accolades in mind, it’s difficult to prepare for the Division I scene, but Wood has taken to it in stride. Most recently, she collected her first career goal with her new soccer team: the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

