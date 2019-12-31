Firefighters provide “gift of warmth”

The Hickory Firefighters’ Association surprised children at Southwest Primary School and Jenkins Elementary School with the “Gift of Warmth” just before the winter, holiday break.

The firefighters, including Barry Bailey, Alan Fisher, Sean Ruddy, and Matt Quarles, delivered 100 coats to children between the two schools, with more coats scheduled to be delivered in January.

“Thank you to these wonderful firefighters who took the time to help the children try on their new coats--and write their names on the inside!” said Southwest Principal, Erin Sigmon. “It was such an exciting day and a generous gift. The days will only get colder over the next two months--and these precious little ones need to be bundled up! We are sincerely thankful to the Hickory Firefighters’ Association.”