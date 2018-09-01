Final scores from Friday's rain-delayed football games

Hickory 35, Newton Conover 6

NEWTON -- After rain and lightning delayed kickoff by 92 minutes at Gurley Stadium, the Red Tornadoes rolled and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series behind their defense and quarterback Bryce Stober.

Hickory (1-1) forced five turnovers – three by interception and two by fumbles – and Stober, making his second start, threw (unofficially) for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

The Red Tornadoes grabbed an early lead on a 1-yard TD run by Quinntavius Saddler and the only other first-half score, with 6.3 seconds left in the half, came on a 73-yard pass from Stober to Kevin Shuford.

When Sebastian Parris intercepted a pass by Red Devils quarterback Justice Craig and returned it 28 yards for a TD on Newton-Conover’s first second-half possession, Hickory led 21-0.

Stober threw 13 and 18 yards to Davis Amos and Jaylin Harper, respectively, after the Red Devils (1-1) scored their only points on a 1-yard run by Craig with seven minutes, 25 seconds left in the third quarter.

Harper had four catches for 109 yards, and Kevin Shuford had three for 101 as Hickory won with only 68 rushing yards.

Allen Wilfong led the Red Devils, who had 280 yards on offense and 217 rushing, with 21 carries for 147 yards.

Newton-Conover had a key fumble early -- driving nearly 80 yards for a second-and-goal at the Hickory 1 in the second quarter – before Wilfong was hit and fumbled, losing possession at the Hickory 6.

The game had a literal “lights out” moment in the final 30 seconds of the first half, after a 10-yard rush by Shuford. The field went pitch black for perhaps 20 seconds before the lights came back on.

On the next play, Shuford was open across the middle and caught a pass from Stober. Shuford ran toward the left sideline and, slightly in front of three Red Devils defenders, outran them all for a TD.

Maiden 49, Bunker Hill 0

MAIDEN -- Malik Kennedy ran for 70 yards and two scores and quarterback Bain Sipe completed 10 passes for 162 yards and a score as the Blue Devils (3-0) crushed the visiting Bears (0-3).

The victory extended Maiden’s win streak in the series to 29 straight games.

The Blue Devils outgained the Bears 475-17, holding Bunker Hill to 18 rushing yards and minus 1-yard passing.

Kennedy scored on runs of 8 and 31 yards, Lee Turner had TD runs of 2 and 8 yards and gained 68 yards on 10 carries, and Caleb McDaniel added a rushing TD and 77 yards rushing for Maiden.

The victory was Maiden’s 14th in a row at home against Bunker Hill, which last beat the Blue Devils in 1989.

North Lincoln 22, Fred T. Foard 9

NEWTON -- The visiting Knights built a 16-0 lead en route to a victory that kept North Lincoln head coach Nick Bazzle unbeaten in eight battles with the Tigers.

North Lincoln (1-1) led 9-0 after one quarter after a 36-yard field goal by Christian Delaney and a 12-yard TD pass from Clayton Cribb to Jake Soorus.

Daniel Carter’s 6-yard scoring run helped the Knights go up 16-0 by halftime.

Foard (0-3), coming off a nine-win season, pulled within 16-3 on a 36-yard field goal by Daniel Lackey and then 16-9 when quarterback Jack Colosimo scored on a 2-yard run.

Colosimo has both of the Tigers’ rushing TDs this season and has also returned two kickoffs for scores.

North Lincoln added a 40-yard fumble return for a TD by Trey Price to give Bazzle his first win as Knights head coach and his 130th career victory.

Bazzle was 6-0 against Foard while coaching at Newton-Conover and 1-0 against the Tigers while coaching at Alexander Central.