FED EX Driver Shot at After Running Over Dog

On Monday, 04/20/2020 at 12:32 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a Fed Ex driver (the driver) being chased in his vehicle by an armed person. Deputies initially located both the driver and two suspects in the parking lot of the North Carolina Hwy Patrol District Office on Smyre Farm Rd. When interviewed, the driver explained that he accidently ran over a dog while pulling into the driveway of a residence on Rome Jones Rd in Newton. The driver then explained he left that property and pulled over a short distance away on Knolls Dr to contact his supervisor. During that time the suspects, Maxwell Lynn Dixon (w/m 23 yoa) and Sandy Monet Dixon (w/f 51 yoa) arrived in a vehicle and began yelling at the driver. Sandy and Maxwell Dixon are mother and son. The driver explained he felt threatened and began to drive away. During that time Maxwell Dixon fired three shots with a semi-automatic handgun at the driver’s vehicle. All three shots struck the left rear door of the Fed Ex truck. The Dixon’s continued to follow the driver as he pulled into the Highway Patrol Station attempting to locate a law enforcement officer.

Maxwell Dixon has been arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Maxwell Dixon was issued a $11,000 secured bond and has a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on 04/21/20.

Sandy Dixon has been arrested and charged with Aiding and Abetting Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Sandy Dixon was issued a $1,500 unsecured bond and has a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on 06/08/2020.