England breaks record as Red Hawks top Trojans

From staff reports

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team defeated Fayetteville Tech 84-65 on the road Saturday, giving head coach Tisha England her program-best 83rd coaching victory at CVCC.

England passes mentor and first-ever Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball coach Tommy Edwards for the most women’s basketball coaching wins at Catawba Valley.

“I could not be more proud of my girls for fighting through adversity and settling down to get the victory,” England said. “Tommy (Edwards) is a great person, who built this program, and it’s my desire to continue the success in the classroom as well as on the court.”

Four Red Hawk players reached double digits in scoring during Saturday’s game, including a team-high 18 points from sophomore guard Shaniya Lester.

Tanisha Wall (16 points), Zharia Brown (15) and Nikkyana McCaskill (12) also reached double figures in scoring for CVCC (11-3, 6-0 in Region X play).

The Red Hawks will try to add to England’s new record on Tuesday when they travel to Greensboro, N.C. to take on Guilford Tech. Game time is set for 6 p.m.